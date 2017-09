Listen to Dana McKay at 12:50 p.m. this week for your chance to win four tickets to the 2017 Capital Home Show, coming to the Dulles Expo Center, September 22 through September 24.

Get expert design advice from Kortney and Dave Wilson of HGTV’s “Masters of Flip” and shop the new Lucketts Vintage pop up market!

Tickets are on sale now through capitalhomeshow.com, but you can win your way in all week with 94.7 Fresh FM!

Courtesy of Capital Home Show