Meghan Markle Opens up About Dating Prince Harry in Vanity Fair

Meghan Markle, the American actress who stars on the TV series “Suits” and has the heart of a British royal, covers the October issue of Vanity Fair.

Markle, 36, and Prince Harry, 33, met in July 2016 and have been together for a year. Rumors are swirling that the two could be headed to the altar.

The bi-racial, L.A.-born actress told Vanity Fair that “it was surprising the way things changed. But I still have this support system all around me, and, of course, my boyfriend’s support.”

As the magazine notes, the relationship has come under criticism in the British tabloids because of “the ancient rule barring Catholics, commoners, and divorcées” from the throne. The actress “graduated from a Catholic high school and was married for almost two years to producer Trevor Engelson.”

However, the stakes are lower. Harry is now sixth in line to the throne — Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Kate’s unborn child are ahead of him.

Related: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Expecting Third Child

“We’re in love,” Markle says. “I’m sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time. This is for us. It’s part of what makes it so special, that it’s just ours. But we’re happy. Personally, I love a great love story.”

Read more at Vanity Fair.

Follow @947FreshFM on Twitter

Follow @947FreshFM on Instagram