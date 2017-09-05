PHOTO: Zayn Malik Goes Completely Bald, Shocking Fans

Zayn Malik has gone completely bald, according to the above photo on Instagram. The singer’s mom Trisha posted the pic of herself with Zayn and his girlfriend Gigi Hadid on Monday.

The three celebrated the Islamic holiday Eid al-Adha with Gigi’s mum Yolanda.

Cosmopolitan says Zayn’s bold new look could be part of the Eid al-Adha celebrations, since “during the last three days of Hajj, a number of Islamic men shave their heads and remove the white terrycloth garments worn during the Hajj.”

Zayn’s fans are mourning the loss of his hair on social media.

