PHOTO: Zayn Malik Goes Completely Bald, Shocking Fans

❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Trisha Malik💋 (@trishamalik1069) on Sep 3, 2017 at 9:05am PDT

Zayn Malik has gone completely bald, according to the above photo on Instagram. The singer’s mom Trisha posted the pic of herself with Zayn and his girlfriend Gigi Hadid on Monday.

The three celebrated the Islamic holiday Eid al-Adha with Gigi’s mum Yolanda.

❤️Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating……. A post shared by YOLANDA (@yolanda.hadid) on Sep 1, 2017 at 4:37pm PDT

Cosmopolitan says Zayn’s bold new look could be part of the Eid al-Adha celebrations, since “during the last three days of Hajj, a number of Islamic men shave their heads and remove the white terrycloth garments worn during the Hajj.”

Zayn’s fans are mourning the loss of his hair on social media.

RIP ZAYN LONG HAIR pic.twitter.com/h4MT75O23O — Zayn Squad Brasil (@ZaynSquadBrasil) September 3, 2017

Zayn,,,,,is bald . Bald . Bald,,is a adjective,,,for zayn ,,, bc ,,,, he is ,,bald. pic.twitter.com/TPeigYxBg2 — madison (@wtfckstyles) September 3, 2017

zayn we need your hair back like this so put some fertilizer or some shit on your head to grow it back ok thanks https://t.co/CXu0Q4HDKg — m (@angvlhes) September 3, 2017

It's y'alls fault for hyping up the concept of bald Zayn. Now he's out there looking like a light bulb. — Ash (@Friedknuckles) September 3, 2017

since we're all in mourning of zayn's hair i thought i'd bring this masterpiece back pic.twitter.com/gaQw1DCPCX — katie (@katielaysdown) September 3, 2017

