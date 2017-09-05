Taylor Swift Booed By Fans on Saturday

Taylor Swift served as a bridesmaid at her best friend’s wedding in Martha’s Vineyard over the weekend. Fans got wind of the event and showed up at the church in an attempt to see her… But she wasn’t having it.

Not only did Taylor refuse to acknowledge the people waiting outside in the rain, she made sure nobody could even get a glimpse of her.

She had a team of security guys hold up black sheets from the church doors to the SUV to shield her from view.

What do you think? Did she do the right thing by her friend by trying not to make the day about her, or should she have given fans a quick wave and a smile to be nice?

