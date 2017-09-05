The Real Reason Why Donald Trump Made So Many Movie Cameos

Donald Trump has made many cameos in movies and TV shows over the years. While he’d probably like us to think it’s just because he’s so great at doing cameos, Matt Damon gave a more likely explanation to The Hollywood Reporter.

“The deal was that if you wanted to shoot in one of his buildings, you had to write him in a part,” explains Damon. “[Director] Martin Brest had to write something in Scent of a Woman…Donald Trump walks in and Al Pacino’s like, ‘Hello, Mr. Trump!’–you had to call him by name–and then he exits. You waste a little time so that you can get the permit and then you can cut the scene out.” Damon adds that while Trump’s walk-on role was indeed cut from Scent of a Woman, “I guess in Home Alone 2 they left it in.”

Here’s a compilation of Trump cameos in case you haven’t seen them all.

