Donate School Supplies for ‘Fresh Start Houston’

94.7 Fresh FM is teaming with UPS to help Houston-area students with a back to school drive!

Sarah Pepper, who hosts the morning show on Fresh’s sister station in Houston, connected The Tommy Show with Clear Creek Independent School District, whose schools were hit hardest by Hurricane Harvey.

Listen to Sarah share stories from Houston on The Tommy Show below:

Fresh is inviting listeners to drop off sorely needed school supplies at any UPS location in the DMV. Participating UPS stores will display the poster below with a donation box. The last day to drop off donations is September 17.

UPS will box up and ship all the donations within three days, free of charge, so supplies arrive by the second week of school.

School supplies needed include:

*Pencils

*Colored pencils

*Crayons

*Composition books

*Glue sticks

*Notebook paper

*Crayola markers

*Fiskar Scissors

*Tissues, paper towels, Kleenex, wipes, and hand sanitizer

*Books (ages Kindergarten through 12th grade) for the libraries that flooded

Want more ways to help? Check out our list of Houston-area organizations collecting donations here.

