Donate School Supplies for ‘Fresh Start Houston’

By The Tommy Show
Filed Under: houston, Hurricane Harvey, school

fresh start houston socialsquare english1 Donate School Supplies for Fresh Start Houston

94.7 Fresh FM is teaming with UPS to help Houston-area students with a back to school drive!

Sarah Pepper, who hosts the morning show on Fresh’s sister station in Houston, connected The Tommy Show with Clear Creek Independent School District, whose schools were hit hardest by Hurricane Harvey.

Listen to Sarah share stories from Houston on The Tommy Show below:

Fresh is inviting listeners to drop off sorely needed school supplies at any UPS location in the DMV. Participating UPS stores will display the poster below with a donation box. The last day to drop off donations is September 17.

fresh start houston 8 5x11 english2 Donate School Supplies for Fresh Start Houston

UPS will box up and ship all the donations within three days, free of charge, so supplies arrive by the second week of school.

School supplies needed include:

*Pencils
*Colored pencils
*Crayons
*Composition books
*Glue sticks
*Notebook paper
*Crayola markers
*Fiskar Scissors
*Tissues, paper towels, Kleenex, wipes, and hand sanitizer
*Books (ages Kindergarten through 12th grade) for the libraries that flooded

Want more ways to help? Check out our list of Houston-area organizations collecting donations here.

Follow @947FreshFM on Twitter

Follow @947FreshFM on Instagram

More from The Tommy Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 Fresh FM

D.C. Lottery Live
Video on Demand

Listen Live