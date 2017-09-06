Jamie Foxx & Katie Holmes Hold Hands on Malibu Beach

After years of being Hollywood’s most elusive couple, Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes have been photographed holding hands on the beach in Malibu!

Back in April they were seen having dinner together, but these new pictures prove they are definitely a couple!

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx confirm their relationship as they hold hands on a beach https://t.co/9gKD6XXHWL pic.twitter.com/IJVlwPfbwX — delcrookes (@hairydel) September 6, 2017

Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes save the love in 2017 💟 pic.twitter.com/X0a7UsIDya — 𝔑𝔞𝔱!👑🍀🐞🌟❤ (@Glamourose_Muse) September 6, 2017

Good for them!! Years of trying to avoid being photographed probably started to become more cumbersome than being followed by the paparazzi. If they’ve been together as long as the rumors have circulated they must be pretty solid.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Twitter.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Instagram.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Facebook.

Follow Dana on Snapchat.