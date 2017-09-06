Jamie Foxx & Katie Holmes Hold Hands on Malibu Beach

Frazer Harrison/Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

After years of being Hollywood’s most elusive couple, Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes have been photographed holding hands on the beach in Malibu!

Back in April they were seen having dinner together, but these new pictures prove they are definitely a couple!

Good for them!! Years of trying to avoid being photographed probably started to become more cumbersome than being followed by the paparazzi. If they’ve been together as long as the rumors have circulated they must be pretty solid.

