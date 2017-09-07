Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx Go Public After ‘Tom Cruise Ban’ Ends

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx — long rumored to be a couple — were spotted holding hands in Malibu yesterday, and many are speculating that Tom Cruise is reason the two couldn’t go public with their relationship until now.

Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes save the love in 2017 💟 pic.twitter.com/X0a7UsIDya — 𝔑𝔞𝔱!👑🍀🐞🌟❤ (@Glamourose_Muse) September 6, 2017

Dogged by gossip and paparazzi over the past few years, the two have adamantly denied that they’re a couple, so why choose now to be openly affectionate?

A year ago, RadarOnline claimed that Holmes and Cruise’s divorce deal prohibited her from openly dating another man. “Katie signed a clause in her quickie divorce settlement that prevents her from embarrassing Tom in various ways, like talking about him or Scientology, or publicly dating another man for five years after the divorce,” the source told the gossip site.

“She’s allowed to date, but she cannot do so in a public fashion, and she’s not supposed to let any boyfriend near their daughter, Suri,” the source added. “Katie wanted out of the marriage so badly, she agreed to the terms — and got $4.8 million in child support, plus another $5 million for herself.”

Breaking the rules would mean sacrificing the settlement, which Cruise and Holmes agreed to in only ten days.

As The Daily Beast points out, that five year period ended in June.

We’ll never know the details for sure, but if Holmes is finally free to date in the open, all the better for her and Foxx!

