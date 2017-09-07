Liam Payne & James Corden Hold ‘Solo vs. Group’ Sing-Off

By Hayden Wright

There’s a long and storied legacy of boy-banders who spun off to successful solo careers: Michael Jackson, Justin Timberlake, Ricky Martin…the list goes on. At this point, all five former members of One Direction have tried their hand at solo stardom. Liam Payne’s “Strip That Down” is the latest of these efforts and he stopped by The Late Late Show with James Corden to promote the single.

Payne and Corden got into a sing-off debating the merits of hits by groups versus solo artists’ songs. Naturally, Liam came down on the side of solo stardom while Corden stuck up for the group songs. James performed a rendition of “Tearin’ Up My Heart” by NSYNC, which Payne countered with George Michael’s “Faith.” Corden returned the serve with Hanson’s “MMMBop” and Payne responded with his own take on “Shape of You” by Ed Sheeran.

Later in the show, Liam performed “Strip that Down” before the live studio audience and discussed his baby, Bear, with girlfriend Cheryl.

Watch Liam and Corden square off here:

Watch Liam’s performance of “Strip That Down” here: