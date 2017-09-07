See Beyonce’s Super Expensive Birthday Cake

Beyonce celebrated her 36th birthday on Monday and her cake has people talking… Because it was so insanely expensive!

It was made by Cake Life, a bakery in Philadelphia… And according to Page Six, their cakes start at $3,500 and go up from there.

So how much do you think this one cost?

I’m going with at least $7,000.

They also made a few other cakes and a bee hive cookie for her.

While we are on the subject of amazing cakes, my sister made this one for me last week. I won’t be 40 until the 14th, but we celebrated my birthday while we were all together in Massachusetts on our family vacation.

A close up of this masterpiece #cake #birthday #birthdaycake

A post shared by Dana McKay (@danasdirt) on

It was seriously the best cake I’ve ever eaten… And I’d be willing to bet it tasted better than Beyonce’s bazillion dollar one.

 

