See Beyonce’s Super Expensive Birthday Cake

Beyonce celebrated her 36th birthday on Monday and her cake has people talking… Because it was so insanely expensive!
It was made by Cake Life, a bakery in Philadelphia… And according to Page Six, their cakes start at $3,500 and go up from there.
So how much do you think this one cost?
Happy Birthday, @Beyonce! We hope you enjoyed this custom geode cake at your party last night!! It was an honor to be a part of your big day 👑🐝🍰✨ #therealbeydaycake #behindthescenes #actualizingdreams #beydaycake #beyday #beyday2017 #beyonce #beyoncecake #madeinamerica #madeinamerica2017 #cakelife #cakelifebakeshop
I’m going with at least $7,000.
They also made a few other cakes and a bee hive cookie for her.
Treats fit for a Queen 👑🐝! Thank you, @Beyonce, for including our cakes and cookies in your birthday celebration!! Dreams truly do come true… Shout out to our team for doing such a great job. Special thanks to the incredible @beccac123! #therealbeydaycake #beyday #beyonce #madeinamericafestival #geodecake #cakelife #cakelifebakeshop
While we are on the subject of amazing cakes, my sister made this one for me last week. I won’t be 40 until the 14th, but we celebrated my birthday while we were all together in Massachusetts on our family vacation.
It was seriously the best cake I’ve ever eaten… And I’d be willing to bet it tasted better than Beyonce’s bazillion dollar one.
Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Twitter.
Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Instagram.
Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Facebook.
Follow Dana on Snapchat.