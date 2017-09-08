celebrity bachelors, single celebrities, new bachelor, Calvin Harris, Rami Malek, Alfred Enoch, Riz Ahmed, Chadwick Boseman, Rob Kardashian, Britt Waters

Celebrities that Could’ve Been the New Bachelor

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Some fans were not impressed with the announcement of the next Bachelor, Arie Jr. So let us fantasize what a celebrity edition of the Bachelor would be like. I wouldn’t mind competing for the love of a few famous men, so I created a list. Keep in mind the average age of the past bachelors is approximately 31, with the newest Bachelor being 35.

1. Calvin Harris,  33  DJ

calvinharris getty Celebrities that Couldve Been the New Bachelor

(Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Harris is hot, super tall (6’6’’) and talented. ABC would love to cast Taylor Swift lookalikes in an attempt to bring up his famous ex.

 

2. Bruno Mars, 31 Singer 

bruno mars Celebrities that Couldve Been the New Bachelor

(Kai Z. Feng)

He is the type of man that would catch a grenade for you, have your Versace on the floor, love you just the way you are and after the finale, marry you.

 

3. Aaron Rodgers, 33 Athlete

108869840 Celebrities that Couldve Been the New Bachelor

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

He has probably watched the show before. Although they are estranged, his younger brother Jordan Rodgers competed in JoJo Fletcher’s season of the Bachelorette. In addition, the winner would get to live the “WAG” life.

 

4. Rami Malek, 36 Actor

rami malek dia dipasupil getty images Celebrities that Couldve Been the New Bachelor

Photo: Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Malek has a mysterious appeal to him that will make us tune in out of pure curiosity and of course to look into those green, grayish, sometimes blue eyes of his.

 

5. Chadwick Boseman, 40 Actor

@EntertainmentWeekly #BlackPanther #WelcometoWakanda

A post shared by Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) on

Boseman is a southern gentleman that you can take home to mom. Any man that can play in Captain America, Black Panther and Avengers can definitely protect you if someone steals your purse. I met and interviewed him a few years back and can confirm he smells amazing.

6. Alfred Enoch, 28 Actor

If he can conquer the Harry Potter series and a Shonda Rhimes hit (How To Get Away With Murder), he can conquer our hearts.

7.  Stephen Colletti, 31 Reality Star

Colletti has been laying low, but remaining very hot. He knows how to juggle women too if you remember his days on MTV’s Laguna Beach.

8. Riz Ahmed, 34 Actor

I almost forgot about him until my best friend mentioned his name in a group chat. If he slipped your mind too, Google him and swoon over his Time Magazine cover or Youtube him and get lost in his dreamy British-Pakistani accent.

9. Rob Kardashian, 30 Rich Kid

gettyimages 136001107 e1459865767999 Celebrities that Couldve Been the New Bachelor

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

How many girls dream of being a Kardashian? Maybe a good woman, some attention and positive press will pull him out of his funk. Also, hometown visits with his sisters would provide the TV drama we need.

 

10. Jussie Smollet, 34 Actor

Smollet is a triple threat, acting, singing and dancing. It is about time we had a Black bachelor and a gay bachelor so why not check off both at once?

Honorable mentions: Prince Royce 28, John Boyega 25, Adam Devine 33, Michael B. Jordan 30.

Creating this list made me realize most of the common celebrity crushes are married. We need to get in contact with these men fast. Who would you add to the list?

