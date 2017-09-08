The Script Wrote a Britney Spears Song While ‘Really Hungover’ in Thailand

Irish rock band The Script performed an intimate set and answered questions from the audience at Friday’s Tommy Show Live, and the frontman shared a hilarious story from their early songwriting days.
Danny told the Fresh Fam about the time the band got a call from will.i.am. The producer complimented The Script’s melodies and asked if they could write a song for Britney Spears.
Despite the fact that they were “hungover to bits,” the group put together a song in about two minutes and sent it off, only to hear “Now That I Found You” on Spears’ next album.
Watch Mark, Danny and Glen talk about playing music as kids, getting their big break writing for Boyz II Men, and making an “extrovert” album, “Freedom Child.”
