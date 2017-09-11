Kristen Bell Sang ‘Frozen’ Songs at a Hurricane Shelter in Florida

I spent my day yesterday glued to the Hurricane Irma coverage because my in-laws and many friends live in the Tampa area… Thankfully the storm weakened and it wasn’t nearly as devastating as it could have been, but many residents all over the state had evacuated.

People at one shelter in Orlando got quite the surprise when actress Kristen Bell showed up to entertain them.



Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Twitter.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Instagram.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Facebook.

Follow Dana on Snapchat.