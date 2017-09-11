Dare to Dream with Disney on Ice

Listen to your favorite 94.7 Fresh FM on-air personalities this week for your chance win four ticket vouchers to Disney on Ice Presents “Dare to Dream” – coming to Eagle Bank Arena September 29 through October 8.

Win, and you’ll automatically be qualified to win a Disney on Ice swag bag and have your seats upgraded to the front row!

Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster and the Eagle Bank Arena box office, but you can get your tickets with 94.7 Fresh FM all this week.

Courtesy of Disney on Ice

COMPLETE CONTEST RULES