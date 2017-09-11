Win a Girls Day Out with Jen Richer

By Jen Richer
The 94.7 Fresh FM Street Team and Jen Richer from the Tommy Show were at the Capital Home Show on 9.20.14. Photos By: The 94.7 Street Team

Listen mornings to The Tommy Show at 8:40 a.m. this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to join Jen Richer and 94.7 Fresh FM for a Girls Day Out at the Capital Home Show – September 23 at the Dulles Expo Center.

Win and you’ll also take home a $50 gift card to The Greene Turtle Sports Bar & Grill and the opportunity to get crafty in a “Make-it, Take-it” DIY project hosted by Jen.

The Capital Home Show runs September 22 through 24 at the Dulles Expo Center

Courtesy of the Capital Home Show & The Greene Turtle

