Demi Lovato Enjoys Disneyland with Rumored New Girlfriend

Demi Lovato and LA DJ Lauren Abedini spent the day together at Disneyland sparking rumors that they’re a couple.

The pair held hands and put their arms around each other, even touching each other’s butts at one point.

Demi Lovato was having fun with possible girl friend Lauren Abedini at Disneyland in LA! 💫 pic.twitter.com/IhApZY6HQM — Teen Network (@iaam) September 12, 2017

People think Demi Lovato has a new girlfriend and the Internet is freaking out: https://t.co/HJHevfHLZ8 pic.twitter.com/BEW81XgoMU — ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) September 12, 2017

They could just be really good friends who are comfortable with each other? Or maybe they are dating? Some of her fans think it’s none of our business.

Demi Lovato has every right to be upset! Invading her and Lauren's privacy is just absurd! It's disrespectful! #RespectDemiPrivacy — Chanel #2 (@ButeraDevonii) September 12, 2017

#RespectDemiPrivacy

I agree. This is so DISRESPECTFUL

Let her alone.

And she has every right to be upset. — Sorry Not Sorry👑 (@zsofika_007) September 12, 2017

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Twitter.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Instagram.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Facebook.

Follow Dana on Snapchat.