Demi Lovato Enjoys Disneyland with Rumored New Girlfriend

Filed Under: Dana, Dana's Dirt, Demi Lovato
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Demi Lovato and LA DJ Lauren Abedini spent the day together at Disneyland sparking rumors that they’re a couple.

The pair held hands and put their arms around each other, even touching each other’s butts at one point.

They could just be really good friends who are comfortable with each other? Or maybe they are dating? Some of her fans think it’s none of our business.

 

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Twitter.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Instagram.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Facebook.

Follow Dana on Snapchat.

More from Dana McKay
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 Fresh FM

D.C. Lottery Live
Video on Demand

Listen Live