Demi Lovato Enjoys Disneyland with Rumored New Girlfriend

Demi Lovato and LA DJ Lauren Abedini spent the day together at Disneyland sparking rumors that they’re a couple.
The pair held hands and put their arms around each other, even touching each other’s butts at one point.
They could just be really good friends who are comfortable with each other? Or maybe they are dating? Some of her fans think it’s none of our business.
