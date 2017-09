Fergie has released the music video for her new track “You Already Know,” which features Nicki Minaj.

The sexy black and white visual features both women voguing and striking a variety of seductive poses.

The cut appears on the singer’s long awaited sophomore album Double Dutchess, which arrives Sept. 22.

Check out the explicit clip now at Radio.com.