Read to ‘Roar?’ Win a Row of Seats at Katy Perry’s Show

Filed Under: 94.7 Fresh, Katy Perry
Photo: Rich Fury / Getty Images

Are you ready to “roar” for Katy Perry? Next week, 94.7 Fresh FM is giving one lucky fan a whole row of seats to Katy Perry’s concert on September 25 at the Capital One Arena (formerly Verizon Center).

Listen Monday the 18th through Friday the 22nd at 12 p.m. for the Katy Perry “Song of the day” – and write it down. Then, on Friday, September 22call in at 12:50 p.m. The first person to correctly list all 5 songs will take home a whole row of tickets for the show.

Tickets are still available through Ticketmaster and the Capital One Arena box office, but you can win your way in with 94.7 Fresh FM next week.

Courtesy of AEG Live

COMPLETE CONTEST RULES

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 Fresh FM

D.C. Lottery Live
Video on Demand

Listen Live