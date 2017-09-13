Kate Hudson Says Having a C-Section Was The Laziest Thing She’s Ever Done

Kate Hudson seriously upset some moms when she told Cosmo that having a C-section was the laziest thing she’s ever done.
She’s on the cover of the October issue and they had her fill out a questionnaire. Apparently she thinks having a C-section makes her lazy.
And people are not OK with it.
What do you think? Maybe she’s just not aware of how much “C-section shaming” there is in the mommy world? Maybe she was only talking about herself and she opted for a C-section because she didn’t want to go through labor and she was trying to give an honest answer?
I don’t agree with the idea that getting a C-section is lazy at all, but shouldn’t she be allowed to answer a question about herself honestly without being viciously attacked for it?
