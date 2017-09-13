Kate Hudson Says Having a C-Section Was The Laziest Thing She’s Ever Done

Kate Hudson seriously upset some moms when she told Cosmo that having a C-section was the laziest thing she’s ever done.

She’s on the cover of the October issue and they had her fill out a questionnaire. Apparently she thinks having a C-section makes her lazy.

And people are not OK with it.

Kate Hudson born raised private lil bubble Don't know what talking about. Mom+sis+me all had #C-section had to or DIE — Save Wildlife (@sandyherr2) September 13, 2017

Yes Kate Hudson, when I was feeling tired & lazy because I was growing a 10lb baby, I had my midsection sliced open too. Twice. #SheDumb — Alt Fed Employee (@Alt_FedEmployee) September 13, 2017

My lazy emergency c section caused my secondary infertility, I guess I should have put in some work! #katehudson — Erica V (@ericav68) September 13, 2017

#KateHudson yeah I was super lazy for getting my section after laboring for 49 hrs with little progress, and 24 hrs after membrane rupture — me (@mikacherie) September 13, 2017

What do you think? Maybe she’s just not aware of how much “C-section shaming” there is in the mommy world? Maybe she was only talking about herself and she opted for a C-section because she didn’t want to go through labor and she was trying to give an honest answer?

I don’t agree with the idea that getting a C-section is lazy at all, but shouldn’t she be allowed to answer a question about herself honestly without being viciously attacked for it?

