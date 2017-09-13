Listen To Win Tickets To See The Washington Mystics Take on The Minnesota Lynx!

Filed Under: Britt Waters, Washington Mystics, Minnesota Lynx

Listen evenings to Britt Waters at 7:50pm on 94.7 Fresh FM for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see the Washington Mystics take on the Minnesota Lynx September 17th at the Capital One Arena!

Winners will automatically get a Mystics swag bag because we are so excited about our Washington Mystics being in the semi finals! Tune in to ESPN2 to watch the Mystics take on the Lynx September 14th at 8:00pm!

Tickets are on sale now through the Capital One Arena box office, but you can win your way in with 94.7 Fresh FM!

Courtesy of Monumental Sports

More from Britt Waters
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 Fresh FM

D.C. Lottery Live
Video on Demand

Listen Live