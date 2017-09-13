Mandy Moore Engaged To Taylor Goldsmith

Filed Under: Celebrity engagements, Dana, Dana's Dirt, mandy moore, this is us
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Alliance for Women in Media

As if having a super successful show that everyone loves isn’t enough to make Mandy Moore a very happy woman, her boyfriend just proposed to her… And she said yes!

According to Marc Malkin of E! News, Taylor Goldsmith, a musician, popped the question at their home on Monday night. They’ve been together for two years.

 

So happy for Mandy… and Tuesday, September 26th (the season premiere of “This Is Us” duh) can’t come soon enough!!

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Twitter.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Instagram.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Facebook.

Follow Dana on Snapchat.

More from Dana McKay
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 Fresh FM

D.C. Lottery Live
Video on Demand

Listen Live