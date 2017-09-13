Paw Patrol Live ‘The Great Pirate Adventure’ Coming to Eagle Bank Arena

If your kids are into Paw Patrol they will love the upcoming Paw Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure at Eagle Bank Arena. Show dates are February 3 & 4, 2018.

“X barks the spot in the new tour, PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure!” It’s Pirate Day in Adventure Bay, and Mayor Goodway is getting ready for a big celebration! But first, Ryder and his team of pirate pups must rescue Cap’n Turbot from a mysterious cavern. When they do, they also discover a secret pirate treasure map! The PAW Patrol set out over land and sea to find the treasure for Mayor Goodway’s celebration before Mayor Humdinger finds it first! The pups will need all paws on deck for this pirate adventure, including some help from the newest pup … Tracker!”

We took our son to the Paw Patrol Live! Race To The Rescue show earlier this year and he loved it!

Paw Patrol Live… pretty cute so far!! #pawpatrol #boymom #momlife @nickelodeon A post shared by Dana McKay (@danasdirt) on Mar 11, 2017 at 11:13am PST

This is a new pirate-themed show and pre-sale tickets are on sale now through September 21.

Click here and scroll down to the Fairfax, VA shows.

This is not an ad, I am telling you about the show because I know a lot of other moms will want to get their hands on tickets before they sell out!



