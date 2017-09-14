Candice Bergen Wears ‘Free Melania’ Shirt, Talks Date With Trump

During an interview with Andy Cohen, Candice Bergen said she went on a blind date with Donald Trump when she was 18. She said he was dressed head to toe in burgundy, he was good-looking, and he was “a douche.” She said there was no touching whatsover, and needless to say they did not go out on a second date.

She’s apparently concerned for Trump’s current wife because she showed up to “Watch What Happens Live” wearing a “Free Melania” sweater.

Candice Bergen wore a "Free Melania" sweater on #WWHL pic.twitter.com/mRZnp7L1vl — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) September 14, 2017

The Daily Mail reports the sweater she is wearing retails for $33.99 but I haven’t been able to find it and they didn’t provide a link to purchase. You can do a Google Shopping search and find several other “Free Melania” shirt options though.

