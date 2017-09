A company is now making “President Flip Flops” out of Donald Trump’s tweets, namely the ones that contradict each other.

Their tagline is good too…

“President Flip Flops – Going back on your word, one step at a time.”

Introducing President Flip Flops: Electoral College Edition. Now available in our store. #presidentflipflops A post shared by President Flip Flops (@prezflipflops) on Sep 5, 2017 at 3:17am PDT

Introducing President Flip Flops: Sources Edition. Now available in our store. #presidentflipflops A post shared by President Flip Flops (@prezflipflops) on Sep 5, 2017 at 3:17am PDT

Introducing President Flip Flops: Syria Edition. Now available in our store. #presidentflipflops A post shared by President Flip Flops (@prezflipflops) on Sep 5, 2017 at 3:11am PDT

Whether you like him or not, you have to admit this is a pretty clever novelty item!

