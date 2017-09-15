Jennifer Garner Cries Over ‘Hamilton’ In Post-Dental Surgery Video

Jennifer Garner doesn’t seem like one to get high and then post videos of herself acting ridiculous on social media, but that’s exactly what she did yesterday.

She just posted a #TBT video of that time she had just woken up from anesthesia and couldn’t control her emotions as she told a friend about how beautiful “Hamilton” is.

Throwback Thursday– that time I had dental anesthesia…laughing gas + novocaine + Hamilton = you're welcome. #TBT @hamiltonmusical A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on Sep 14, 2017 at 10:45am PDT

How can anyone not adore her?

