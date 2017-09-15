Jennifer Garner Cries Over ‘Hamilton’ In Post-Dental Surgery Video

Filed Under: Dana, Dana's Dirt, Jennifer Garner
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jennifer Garner doesn’t seem like one to get high and then post videos of herself acting ridiculous on social media, but that’s exactly what she did yesterday.

She just posted a #TBT video of that time she had just woken up from anesthesia and couldn’t control her emotions as she told a friend about how beautiful “Hamilton” is.

How can anyone not adore her?

 

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Twitter.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Instagram.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Facebook.

Follow Dana on Snapchat.

More from Dana McKay
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 Fresh FM

D.C. Lottery Live
Video on Demand

Listen Live