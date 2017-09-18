Facebook Introduces ‘Snooze’ Button

Have you ever wondered why you haven’t seen any posts from a friend on Facebook in a while… and then you realize you unfollowed her because her posts were driving you nuts?

Then you scroll through her profile to get caught up on her life and you feel bad because you missed her kids’ first day of school pictures and her request for prayers for something going on in her life that she can’t tell you about?

Facebook knows the “unfollow” option can be a bit harsh. It’s so permanent. The only thing worse would be a complete unfriending. Unless you randomly think of the person and make the effort to go “follow” her again, she’s just gone. Invisible to you. Shut out. Bye.

Facebook just came up with a kinder, gentler option. When someone is driving you nuts with their over-the-top mushy gushy anniversary vacation pictures, or they’re on a political ranting tirade, you can just hit the “snooze” button. It’s a temporary time out. You can choose 24 hours, 7 days, or 30 days, depending on how long you think it’ll take for the annoying posts to stop.

Apparently it’s in the test phase right now which means that only some people are able to use it. I’m not one of them, but here’s a link that shows you where to try to find the snooze button.

Facebook tests a 'snooze' button that lets you temporarily silence annoying friends on your News Feed https://t.co/4MPpgAPgGy — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) September 18, 2017

