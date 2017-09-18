Here’s The Rest of Sterling K. Brown’s Emmy Acceptance Speech

Sterling K. Brown won the Best Actor award at the Emmys last night but producers cut him off in the middle of his speech. He didn’t even get to thank his wife.

Here’s the beginning of his speech, the part that actually made it on TV before they cut him off.

At the press conference after the show, an ABC reporter asked him if he’d like to finish speaking. So he did.

Sterling K. Brown just finished his best actor speech backstage after getting cut off during CBS' live telecast (Watch) #Emmys pic.twitter.com/0X7KiZrkIj — Variety (@Variety) September 18, 2017

“This Is Us” will be back in a week and a day… September 26. Can. Not. Wait!

