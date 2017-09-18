LISTEN: Tommy and Kelly Meet Bryce Harper!

It finally happened.

Tommy and Kelly met their hero Bryce Harper over the weekend, thanks to some clever detective work.

Tommy had heard a rumor that the Nationals star and face of menswear brand STICHED would be stopping by the STITCHED location at MGM National Harbor on Saturday, so he grabbed his husband Chrys and booked it to the store.

Turns out, Kelly and her husband were camped out at the bar across from STITCHED, waiting for Harper to show.

When Harper showed up with his wife, Tommy and Kelly grabbed their husbands and followed him into the store.

They milled about until they found their opening, and they asked: Why don’t you listen to The Tommy Show?

Listen to Harper’s response below:

