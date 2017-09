Listen to The Tommy Show at 9:10 a.m. on Monday only for your chance to win a pair of FRONT ROW tickets and meet and greet passes to see Ed Sheeran – September 20, 2017 at Capital One Arena.

Tickets sold out right away, but 94.7 Fresh FM has your last-minute chance to get up close and personal at the Ed Sheeran concert.

Courtesy of Atlantic Records