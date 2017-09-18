Win Tickets to See The Revivalists and Qualify to Win a Trip to Napa Valley

94.7 Fresh FM has your chance to get into the most exclusive music event of the year: Live in the Vineyard, a weekend of wine, food and music from November 3 through 6, 2017!

Listen to Darik Kristofer at 4:10 p.m. this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see The Revivalists on November 15 at the 9:30 Club.

Win, and you’ll automatically be qualified to win the grand prize trip to Napa Valley, California, featuring intimate acoustic performances by The Revivalists, Julia Michaels, HAIM, Joseph, Gregory Darling, ZZ Ward, Ocean Park Standoff, Magic Giant, LeAnn Rimes and more!

While in Napa Valley, winners will also be treated to a private tour and passport wine tasting with Sutter Home Wines, as well as brunch with The Revivalists.

*Must be 21 + to be eligible to win*

Courtesy of Southwest Airlines, Napa River Inn, All Good Presents and Concord Music Group

COMPLETE CONTEST RULES

