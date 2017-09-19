Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Is Selling ‘Psychic Vampire Repellent’

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop has been known to sell some pretty wacky products, but this is just bizarre.

Goop is now offering a bottle of aromatherapy called Psychic Vampire Repellent. For the low price of $30, you can spray away the bad vibes in your life.

“A spray-able elixir we can all get behind, this protective mist uses a combination of gem healing and deeply aromatic therapeutic oils, reported to banish bad vibes (and shield you from the people who may be causing them). Fans spray generously around their heads to safeguard their auras.”

Here are the ingredients:

Sonically tuned water, rosewater, grain alcohol, sea salt, therapeutic grade oils of: rosemary, juniper and lavender; a unique and complex blend of gem elixirs, including but not limited to: black tourmaline, lapis lazuli, ruby, labradorite, bloodstone, aqua aura, black onyx, garnet, pyrite and nuummite; reiki, sound waves, moonlight, love, reiki charged crystals

Gwyneth Paltrow and GOOP are empowering women with psychic vampire repellent https://t.co/lKgxYk6Xtf pic.twitter.com/zrIrYHGk9R — hypervocal (@hypervocal) September 19, 2017

It pleases that the team at @goop will be fielding questions from reporters about the psychic vampire repellent. Starting conversations pic.twitter.com/MI8irbbNFJ — Jennifer Gunter (@DrJenGunter) September 19, 2017

Does anyone actually buy this stuff? I mean, it doesn’t even have GARLIC in it, and everyone knows garlic is the real vampire repellent!

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Twitter.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Instagram.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Facebook.

Follow Dana on Snapchat.