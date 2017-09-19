Taylor Swift Accused of Stealing 3LW Lyrics for ‘Shake It Off’ (Listen)

The two songwriters behind the 3LW song “Playas Gon’ Play” are claiming Taylor Swift stole lyrics for her mega hit “Shake It Off” in a new lawsuit, TMZ reports.

Sean Hall and Nathan Butler say they wrote “Playas Gon’ Play” back in 2001, and the girl group recorded it. The song’s lyrics include the line: “Playas, they gonna play and haters, they gonna hate.”

The songwriters are alleging that 20 percent of “Shake it Off” is their work, but Swift’s rep tells TMZ, “This is a ridiculous claim and nothing more than a money grab. The law is simple and clear. They do not have a case.”

Listen to the two songs below:

What do you think? Take our poll:

Follow @947FreshFM on Twitter

Follow @947FreshFM on Instagram