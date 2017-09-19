Taylor Swift Accused of Stealing 3LW Lyrics for ‘Shake It Off’ (Listen)

Filed Under: 3LW, Taylor Swift
3LW and Taylor Swift (Photo by Scott Gries / Getty Images/Gary Miller / Film Magic)

The two songwriters behind the 3LW song “Playas Gon’ Play” are claiming Taylor Swift stole lyrics for her mega hit “Shake It Off” in a new lawsuit, TMZ reports.

Sean Hall and Nathan Butler say they wrote “Playas Gon’ Play” back in 2001, and the girl group recorded it. The song’s lyrics include the line: “Playas, they gonna play and haters, they gonna hate.”

The songwriters are alleging that 20 percent of “Shake it Off” is their work, but Swift’s rep tells TMZ, “This is a ridiculous claim and nothing more than a money grab. The law is simple and clear. They do not have a case.”

Listen to the two songs below:

What do you think? Take our poll:

Follow @947FreshFM on Twitter

Follow @947FreshFM on Instagram

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 Fresh FM

D.C. Lottery Live
Video on Demand

Listen Live