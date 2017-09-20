Demi Lovato to Discuss Sexuality in New Documentary

Demi Lovato took to social media this afternoon with a message for those speculating about her sexuality.

“Just because I’m refuse to label myself for the sake of a headline doesn’t mean I’m not going to stand up for what I believe in,” she wrote.

“If you’re that curious about my sexuality, watch my documentary,” she continued. “But I don’t owe anybody anything.”

Related: Demi Lovato and Jimmy Fallon Take Best Friend Challenge

The posts echo the sentiment the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer recently shared in an interview with PrideSource.

“I just feel like everyone’s always looking for a headline and they always want their magazine or TV show or whatever to be the one to break what my sexuality is,” Lovato told the publication. “I feel like it’s irrelevant to what my music is all about. I stand up for the things that I believe in and the things that I’m passionate about, but I like to keep my personal life as private as possible when it comes to dating and sexuality and all that stuff just because it has nothing to do with my music. Unfortunately, we live in a world where everyone is trying to get that soundbite and I am purposefully not giving the soundbite. Watch my documentary.”

“I feel like it’s irrelevant to what my music is all about. I stand up for the things that I believe in and the things that I’m passionate about, but I like to keep my personal life as private as possible when it comes to dating and sexuality and all that stuff just because it has nothing to do with my music,” she continued. “Unfortunately, we live in a world where everyone is trying to get that soundbite and I am purposefully not giving the soundbite. Watch my documentary.”

The singer’s documentary Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated debuts October 12 on YouTube.

See Demi’s tweets below.

Just because I'm refuse to label myself for the sake of a headline doesn't mean I'm not going to stand up for what I believe in. —

Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) September 20, 2017