Ed Sheeran Explains D.C. Jam Sesh with Dave Chappelle (Watch)

By Erin Thibeau

How did Ed Sheeran end up in jam session with Dave Chappelle?

That was the question on everyone‘s mind after pictures popped up on social media of the “Shape of You” singer and the comedian performing at Eighteenth Street Lounge late Tuesday night.

So is no one gonna talk about how Dave Chapelle & @edsheeran randomly did a secret gig in DC at @18thSTLounge yesterday pic.twitter.com/Hpj5ZGA2fz — Saad Ashraf (@saadashraf86) September 20, 2017

Dave Chappelle and Ed Sheeran at a surprise after-show ruining all Tuesday nights to follow for me #dcpublicshools pic.twitter.com/Qk5i3XIdDG — Zaina Javaid (@zainajameela) September 20, 2017

In a backstage interview before his second show at the Capital One Arena Wednesday, Sheeran gave the backstory to Tommy, Kelly and Jen of The Tommy Show.

Two years ago, Sheeran said, he was leaving Wembley Stadium after his show and passed a warehouse that was “poppin.'”

“There’s this amazing band playing and Dave Chappelle on stage with a microphone,” he continued. The harmonica player recognized Sheeran and pulled him on stage to jam “for like an hour.”

The next night, Sheeran had a party that was “just me and like 12 of my schoolmates and Dave Chappelle. It was really, really weird.”

“Ever since then,” Sheeran says, “When he has jams and he’s in town, I go and jam.” Simple as that.

As Chappelle is in his hometown of D.C. for a run of shows at the Warner Theatre, Sheeran got the invite to stop by his pop-up jam session at Eighteenth Street Lounge.

Check out more posts from the night below:

Yup! That's @teddysphotos tearing it up at the @davechapelle #jamsession! A post shared by Nicole Venable (@nicvenable) on Sep 19, 2017 at 8:52pm PDT

Action shot! Once in a lifetime experience! #jamsession @davechapelle @teddysphotos A post shared by Nicole Venable (@nicvenable) on Sep 19, 2017 at 9:18pm PDT

