KB Homes CEO Blasts Neighbor Kathy Griffin In Profanity-Laced Tirade

It’s already been a rough year for Kathy Griffin, so the last thing she probably needed was to get into a nasty verbal altercation with her neighbor.

Jeffrey Mezger, CEO of KB Homes, unleashed a tirade on Kathy and her boyfriend Randy Bick after they filed a noise complaint againt his grandchildren who were having a pool party in his backyard. They live next door to each other in a gated community in Bel Air.

The Huffington Post obtained security camera audio of Mezger calling Kathy a “c**t” and “bald d**e” during his rant. Kathy shaved her head in July in solidarity with her sister Joyce who was battling cancer. Joyce passed away on Thursday.

Mezger also brought up how Donald Trump “kind of put the heat on” Kathy. He also repeatedly said “it’s war” and called Randy an “a*****e.”

This is apparently just the latest in a series of confrontations between them. According to records, Kathy and Randy have filed numerous complaints with the homeowners association and they called the LAPD about noise coming from Mezger’s home 5 times in the last year. Mezger apparently told the HOA that he doesn’t host parties very often and that his neighbors “need to adapt.”

KB Homes released the following statement.

“Mr. Mezger regrets losing his temper over a supposed noise complaint involving his three young grandchildren in his swimming pool around 8 p.m. on Saturday, while they were being supervised by their mother and grandmother. He apologizes for the language he used, as it does not reflect who he is or what he believes.”

You can listen to the audio here – but be warned, it’s graphic.

Obviously there is no excuse for his abusive language, but do you think Kathy and Randy are being a little harsh by filing so many noise complaints?

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Twitter.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Instagram.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Facebook.

Follow Dana on Snapchat.