Ed Sheeran on Ditching His Phone, ‘Game of Thrones’ & Taylor Swift (Watch)

Before the second night of his sold-out D.C. show, Ed Sheeran sat down with The Tommy Show backstage at Capital One Arena to talk about his favorite “Game of Thrones” character, how he met Dave Chappelle and more.

Tommy, Kelly and Jen showed the “Shape of You” singer a photo he took with them at a concert presented by 94.7 Fresh FM in 2012.

Back then he was fresh off a breakup and “three years away from mental breakdown,” Sheeran said. Now, he’s “not engaged (but as good as)” to his high school crush Cherry Seaborn, and “this Ed Sheeran’s pretty happy.”

Perhaps ditching his phone has something to do with it.

The atypical 26-year-old has been phone-free since 2015: “It was a serious addiction.”

“It’s good,” he continued. “It means that when I go out to a juke jam, like last night, I’m not on my phone, I’m jamming.”

Those who, say, want him to perform in their living rooms will have to connect with his “people.”

Sheeran had played an intimate show for around 40 people in a D.C. home earlier that day to benefit Amnesty International.

During some rapid-fire questions from Kelly, the Brit revealed his cravings for fries on pizza, his love of the movie “Cool Runnings,” and his favorite star of “Game of Thrones” (Arya Stark, played by his friend Maisie Williams).

And as Sheeran is a long-time member of her squad, a Taylor Swift question was inevitable.

Sheeran couldn’t comment on whether the old Taylor was indeed “dead,” but she did send him the “Look What You Made Me Do” video so he could see his name on one of her outfits.

Before hitting the stage, the singer signed that 2012 photo and promised he’d take another one with The Tommy Show in five years time.

