LISTEN: WaPo Critic and Ed Sheeran Hater Defends Position on The Tommy Show

Who could hate Ed Sheeran?

On the heels of Sheeran’t two-night stint in D.C., The Tommy Show talked with the Washington Post critic who just doesn’t understand his popularity.

The reviewer absolutely panned the singer’s show at the Capital One Arena and disparaged his “songlike secretions.”

After Tommy McFly and Chris Richards got into it on Twitter, the writer agreed to defend his position on The Tommy Show.

“I think Ed Sheeran’s music has very little personality,” he said Thursday morning, “and I can’t figure out why in this world of singer/songwriters that are so similar to him, that his songs are the ones we have to hear in the coffee shop, in the doctor’s office, on ‘Game of Thrones’ and so forth.”

“I always just hope that people when they disagree it helps them better figure out what they love about something,” Richards continued.

The critic is already getting serious flack for his review, but he doesn’t mind: “If people think I’m a moron, that’s totally fine.”

Read Tommy’s Twitter rant below:

I'm in. Your review of @edsheeran show was 💯 tone deaf – 2 sold out shows, 28K tickets in #DC alone @Chris__Richards (2/5) pic.twitter.com/jpRrGJ79g8 — Tommy McFLY (@TommyMcFLY) September 20, 2017

People get engaged, cry, smile, dance and lose themselves to @edsheeran songs like LegoHouse ATeam Perfect Sing etc..(3/5) pic.twitter.com/ORnSgbd6DL — Tommy McFLY (@TommyMcFLY) September 20, 2017

I would have agreed with you @Chris__Richards if you made fun of the @GameOfThrones cameo, that was blank @Airbnb wall-y (4/5) pic.twitter.com/ddfpyNVil9 — Tommy McFLY (@TommyMcFLY) September 20, 2017

.@Chris__Richards, we can disagree all day about how wrong you are about @edsheeran __ but mostly, you okay dude? 😳 that's pretty dark (5/5) pic.twitter.com/aJUYgz0cso — Tommy McFLY (@TommyMcFLY) September 20, 2017

Enter the darkness, Tommy McFLY, it's all around us — Chris _ _ Richards (@Chris__Richards) September 20, 2017

Ha. I'm always happy to grab a beer and discuss the wonderfully vibrant world of commercial pop 🍻 🎶 📻 Come into the light. — Tommy McFLY (@TommyMcFLY) September 20, 2017

Glad we got to hug it out this morning @947FreshFM https://t.co/IqQYEksuUD — Tommy McFLY (@TommyMcFLY) September 21, 2017

What universally beloved thing do you just not get? Listen to Fresh listeners chime in below:

