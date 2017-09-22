Kylie Jenner Reportedly Pregnant (Photo)

Kylie Jenner is pregnant, TMZ reports.
The 20-year-old reality TV star and her 25-year-old boyfriend (the baby’s father) rapper Travis Scott, started telling their friends about the pregnancy earlier this month, sources tell TMZ.
A source tells Page Six the couple is expecting a girl and that Jenner “has been looking pregnant for about four months.”
Jenner posted a photo on Snapchat that many think confirms the pregnancy. On her Instagram, she’s been posted older photos of herself lately.
Jenner and Scott have been dating since April.
