Kylie Jenner Reportedly Pregnant (Photo)

Kylie Jenner is pregnant, TMZ reports.

The 20-year-old reality TV star and her 25-year-old boyfriend (the baby’s father) rapper Travis Scott, started telling their friends about the pregnancy earlier this month, sources tell TMZ.

A source tells Page Six the couple is expecting a girl and that Jenner “has been looking pregnant for about four months.”

Jenner posted a photo on Snapchat that many think confirms the pregnancy. On her Instagram, she’s been posted older photos of herself lately.

Congratulations to Kylie Jenner who just confirmed reports of being pregnant on Snapchat! pic.twitter.com/dLvSg64Ia9 — Shady Music Facts (@TheShadyFacts) September 22, 2017

Jenner and Scott have been dating since April.

