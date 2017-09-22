Kylie Jenner Reportedly Pregnant (Photo)

Filed Under: Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner is pregnant, TMZ reports.

The 20-year-old reality TV star and her 25-year-old boyfriend (the baby’s father) rapper Travis Scott, started telling their friends about the pregnancy earlier this month, sources tell TMZ.

A source tells Page Six the couple is expecting a girl and that Jenner “has been looking pregnant for about four months.”

Related: Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Get Matching Tattoos

Jenner posted a photo on Snapchat that many think confirms the pregnancy. On her Instagram, she’s been posted older photos of herself lately.

Jenner and Scott have been dating since April.

gettyimages 673161690 Kylie Jenner Reportedly Pregnant (Photo)

(Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Follow @947FreshFM on Twitter

Follow @947FreshFM on Instagram

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live