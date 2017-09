Listen to 94.7 Fresh FM all weekend long for your chance to win a pair of general admission on-day passes to the All Things Go Fall Classic – October 8, 2017, at Union Market in Northeast D.C.

Catch performances from Foster the People, Bleachers, Betty Who and more and snack on the best of D.C.’s vibrant food scene.

Tickets are on sale now through the All Things Fall Classic website, but you can win your way in for free with 94.7 Fresh FM all this weekend.

Courtesy of All Things Go