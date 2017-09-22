Shawn Mendes Raising Big Bucks for Mexico Earthquake Relief

By Scott T. Sterling

Shawn Mendes is doing his part to help Mexico after an earthquake that devastated the country earlier this week.

Mendes has partnered with Red Cross to raise money and awareness for those affected in Mexico. The pop star was in Mexico City when the earthquake hit, motivating him to get involved in the recovery efforts.

“After seeing the impact of the damage firsthand in Mexico, I wanted to find any way I could to raise funds,” said Mendes explained in a press release. “So we reached out to the Red Cross and partnered with them to set up a way to help those affected by the earthquake.”

Mendes and his agency, AG Artists, jump-started the campaign with a $100,000 donation. Fans who want to help can donate on the Crowdrise page.