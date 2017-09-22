Woman With Machete Arrested After Making Threats at Kardashian Dash Store

A woman wielding a machete and guns was arrested after she threatened to execute the Kardashians at their Dash store in LA. She showed up twice – first with an air soft gun and later with the knife.

Kardashian's Dash Store, Woman with Gun, Knife Arrested https://t.co/6fPH8CgyVf — TMZ (@TMZ) September 22, 2017

Police used surveillance video to track down 35-year-old Maria Medrano after she knocked over merchandise and pulled weapons on employees. They arrested her at her home Thursday night.

She’s been charged with assault and criminal threats and her bail has been set at $50,000.

Here’s video of the incident. Scary.

