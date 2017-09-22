Would You Wear Spanx’s New ‘Arm Tights’?

Tights…for your arms?

Spanx is taking on the upper body with a new product called “Arm Tights,” hosiery that promises to “smooth and flatter your arms and feel super luxe on the skin too,” Spanx founder Sara Blakely told Vogue magazine.

“It’s basically a crop top made out of tights,” Blakely explained.

The product description reads:

Arm Tights™ are made entirely from hosiery to give you an incredibly lightweight, comfortable second-skin feeling. Unlike traditional layering shirts, this non-shaping garment has no seam up the arms for 360° of flawless coverage! It’s a wardrobe game-changer.

The Arm Tights are available in colors like white and black as well as bright pink and gold shimmer.

A Vogue writer tried out the Arm Tights and gave her seal of approval, but would you wear them? Take our poll below:

Spanx Arm Tights — ranging in price from $30 to $34 and available in 10 colors, will be available on Spanx.com September 25.

