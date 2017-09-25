Is Scott Peterson Innocent?

SPOILER ALERT!

This post contains details about new evidence presented in the A&E docuseries “The Murder of Laci Peterson” so read at your own risk.

By Dana McKay

I finally had a chance to watch the A&E docuseries about the Scott Peterson case over the weekend. Several of my friends watched it and said they’re not convinced he’s guilty anymore, so I had to check it out for myself.

If you don’t know the case, Scott Peterson was sentenced to death for killing his wife Laci Peterson and their unborn son Connor in 2002. Laci was 8 months pregnant when she vanished from her Modesto home on Christmas Eve day. Her body and the baby’s body were found on the shore of the San Francisco Bay the following April. Scott had gone fishing in the bay the day she disappeared and shortly after it was revealed that he had been having an affair. His family and attorneys are now preparing for his appeal.

There were several pieces of evidence presented in the series that the media never reported and the jury never saw.

The prosecution’s theory stated that Scott killed Laci on the night of the 23rd in their home and then dumped her body in the bay when he went fishing the next day. They never found any actual evidence that a murder took place in the home, but that was their theory and they stuck to it. What we now know is that several witnesses told police they saw Laci walking her dog on the morning of the 24th, after Scott had left to go fishing. The timing of their sightings were consistent with a full circle walk around the neighborhood near her home.

We also learned that the body of another woman who disappeared at 8 months pregnant had washed up on the shore in the same area as Laci and Connor 6 months earlier. I will spare you the gruesome details, but the similarities with regard to the state their bodies were in are definitely striking. Connor was found with evidence on his body that suggested he had been handled outside of the womb. The prosecution’s explanation for how Connor ended up outside of the womb when Scott allegedly killed Laci while she was still pregnant also doesn’t make sense. The other woman’s baby was never found.

This part really struck me because I never really thought about how the baby’s body was found separate from hers. Again I don’t want to get into graphic details but the fact that the bodies of two pregnant women were found in the same area without their babies still in their bodies really makes me wonder…

We also learned that early on in the investigation there was talk of Laci and Connor possibly being kidnapped for use in some kind of sick Satanic ritual.

There were several other things that came up that made me doubt the prosecution’s story and made me think Scott may not have committed this crime.

Taking all of this into consideration certainly gave me “reasonable doubt” about his guilt… But then I think about the conversations he had with his mistress Amber Frey. He told her that he had “lost” his wife and weeks before she disappeared he said this would be his first Christmas without her. How did he know she’d be gone if he didn’t do it? That is the one thing I can’t seem to get over, and neither he nor his family members who say he’s innocent have addressed those statements.

What do you think?

