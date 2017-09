Listen to The Tommy Show at 7:10 a.m. this week for your chance to win $100 when you play Can’t Beat Kelly. Win or lose, everyone who plays will take home a pair of tickets to see the Washington Nationals take on the Pittsburgh Pirates – October 1 at Nationals Park, on the last day of the regular season.

