This ‘Pregnant Kylie Jenner’ Costume Can Be Yours for Just $60

Well that didn’t take long… Just days after Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend Travis Scott went public with their baby news a company came up with a costume.

Of course they can’t call it the “Pregnant Kylie Jenner” so they’ve named it the “Reality Star In The Making” costume.

It’s pretty simple – a slinky white dress with a baby bump.

That’s it.

I wouldn’t expect them to include the cell phone to take a selfie with, we can use our own, but it doesn’t come with a long black wig?

Nope.

There's a pregnant Kylie Jenner Halloween costume — and people don't know how to feel about it https://t.co/3Z9z88ALuW pic.twitter.com/jYXHSgc0Tn — Conju.re (@conju_re) September 26, 2017

You can buy that separately.

The dress with the bump will set you back $59.95.

