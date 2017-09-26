This ‘Pregnant Kylie Jenner’ Costume Can Be Yours for Just $60

Well that didn’t take long… Just days after Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend Travis Scott went public with their baby news a company came up with a costume.
Of course they can’t call it the “Pregnant Kylie Jenner” so they’ve named it the “Reality Star In The Making” costume.
It’s pretty simple – a slinky white dress with a baby bump.
That’s it.
I wouldn’t expect them to include the cell phone to take a selfie with, we can use our own, but it doesn’t come with a long black wig?
Nope.
You can buy that separately.
The dress with the bump will set you back $59.95.
Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Twitter.
Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Instagram.
Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Facebook.
Follow Dana on Snapchat.