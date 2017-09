Listen to Dana McKay at 12:50 p.m. and to Britt Waters at 8:50 p.m. this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see the “Game of Thrones” 2018 Tour – coming September 25, 2018, to Capital One Arena.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 29, 2017, through Live Nation, Tickemaster and the Capital One Arena box office but win them before you can buy them this week.

Courtesy of Live Nation