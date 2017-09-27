Justin Timberlake Reportedly ‘Finalizing’ Deal to Play Super Bowl Halftime Show

Justin Timberlake has been offered the Super Bowl halftime show, US Weekly reports.

An insider told the magazine that the 36-year-old Grammy winner “is finalizing” his deal to headline the coveted slot during the NFL championship in Minneapolis on February 4.

Originally, rumors were swirling that Timberlake and JAY-Z were in talks to take the stage together, but then the rapper reportedly turned the offer down flat.

Apparently enough time has passed since the infamous “wardrobe malfunction” that shocked the country during Timberlake’s 2004 performance with Janet Jackson.

His first Super Bowl appearance was in 2001 when he was a member of *Nsync and the band performed alongside Aerosmith, Britney Spears, Nelly and Mary J. Blige in a massive onstage mashup.

