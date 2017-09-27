Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Pregnant

They’re multiplying!

TMZ is reporting that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expecting their first child together. While the couple has not confirmed the news, multiple sources close to the family say Khloe is about 3 months along. They’ve been dating for almost a year. This will be her first child, Tristan has a 9-month-old son with his ex-girlfriend.

So far Khloe hasn’t commented on the news.

Her sister Kylie Jenner is reportedly 5 months along with a girl, making her due in January. Kim & Kanye’s surrogate is due to deliver early next year as well. Looks like we’re going to kick off 2018 by welcoming 3 new KardashiJenner babies!

