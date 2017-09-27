Taylor Swift Sends Flowers to Cardi B After ‘Bodak Yellow’ Tops Charts

Taylor Swift sent flowers to Cardi B after her hit “Bodak Yellow” dethroned Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” from the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

Sooo beautiful and lovely .Thank you @taylorswift for the flowers 💐❤️❤️….and I freaking love your music 🎶

“Sooo beautiful and lovely .Thank you @taylorswift for the flowers 💐❤️❤️….and I freaking love your music 🎶,” Cardi wrote.

With “Bodak Yellow” topping the charts, Cardi B is the first solo female rapper to have the No.1 song on the Hot 100 since Lauryn Hill in 1998.

“I felt it in my soul — this song is going to be so popping,” Cardi told Billboard in a recent interview.

She was DEFINITELY onto something.

