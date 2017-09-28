How to Help Puerto Rico in the Wake of Hurricane Maria

Over a week has passed since Hurricane Maria slammed into Puerto Rico, and the island is facing a humanitarian crisis of epic proportions.

In the aftermath of the category 4 storm, nearly 3.5 million American citizens lack food, water, medicine, gasoline and other basic necessities. The entire island is without electricity, and its infrastructure is severely damaged.

Related: Jennifer Lopez Donates $1 Million to Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico’s recovery is a long road that will take years and cost billions. Thankfully, myriad organizations are springing into action to help Puerto Rico.

Related: Pitbull Helps Puerto Rico Cancer Patients with Private Plane

United for Puerto Rico is an organization founded by the First Lady of Puerto Rico to help the victims of Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

The Hispanic Federation (which Lin-Manuel Miranda of “Hamilton” is repping) is helping in the recovery efforts; just designate “Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief” in the form at the bottom.

You can also support low-income communities of color, who are the most vulnerable in the wake of natural disaster, through The Hurricane Maria Community Relief & Recovery Fund.

The Salvation Army is serving victims of hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria, in Texas, Florida, Georgia and Puerto Rico. You can donate to hurricane relief efforts here.

You can also choose where your donation goes online at the American Red Cross.

UNICEF — a charity that works to support children around the world — is stepping up to help the littlest Puerto Ricans.

From 3 to 9 p.m. on Friday, September 29, join our sister station El Zol 107.9 at their Todos Unidos event for Puerto Rico and Mexico at the Todos Supermarket, 13905 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Woodbridge, Virginia.

El Zol is collecting the following supplies:

Food:

*canned food

*powdered milk and juice

*baby food

First Aid:

*antiseptics

*medicine

*bandages

*face masks

*surgical gloves

*gauze and tape

*syringes (5- and 10-cm)

Tools:

*flashlights

*batteries

*shovels

*gloves

Hygiene

*tampons and pads

*diapers

Find more information about El Zol’s event here.

(h/t El Zol 107.9)

Follow @947FreshFM on Twitter

Follow @947FreshFM on Instagram